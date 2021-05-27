Cricket: 'Will be a good match' - Pat Cummins predicts the outcome of WTC final

With less than a month away from the juggernaut clash between New Zealand and India, several players and cricketing experts have worn the predictor's hat. Now, Pat Cummins has predicted the fate of the WTC finals that will be played in Southampton on June 18.

The Aussie pacer has been very active on social media ever since returning from IPL 2021, which was postponed due to a surge in cases inside the bio-secure bubble of the Indian Premier League. He has been active on YouTube and uploaded a video on Tuesday where he can be seen answering in a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans.

"It will be a good match. There has been a lot of rain in England and from the conditions point of view, it is closer to New Zealand's. It is going to be interesting as both teams haven't played a Test match since a couple of months. It is a one-off so anything can happen. But the conditions would suit New Zealand more than India."

Earlier, New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls talked about the WTC finals. He said that the Black Caps need to be prepared for the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja despite the Indian team boasting a lethal pace attack. New Zealand will take on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton from June 18.

India’s pace attack consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami whereas the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur are also in contention for the playing XI spot. For New Zealand, the pace troika of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are likely to take up the red cherry in Southampton.

“India have a very good seam attack and also have experienced spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. They have been consistent in all parts of the world (of late) and bring quality (to attack),” Nicholls, who has been in good form of late in Test cricket, told PTI in an interview.