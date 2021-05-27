Cricket: Deepak Chahar talks about MS Dhoni's 'best quality as a captain'

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar talked about MS Dhoni's captaincy and talked about his best qualities while leading a team.

MS Dhoni is regarded as the best captain to lead the Indian side. The wicketkeeper won all the ICC trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy and has also won three Indian Premier Leagues. He was also the first Indian captain to help Team India rank number one in Test cricket.

Chahar has bowled under MS Dhoni's leadership in Rising Pune Supergiant and then in Chennai Super Kings.

"This has been my fourth year at CSK and Dhoni bhai has shown his trust in me as his strike bowler. This trust is so important because he has not just inspired me but also many others,” Chahar told Sportskeeda.

“His best quality as a captain is about how to utilize a player on a particular day for a particular situation. I've bowled three overs in the powerplay in pretty much every game for CSK and have learned a lot through him," Deepak Chahar asserted.

Chahar enjoyed a strong spell in IPL 2021, the pacer scalped 8 wickets in 7 matches before the cash-rich T20 league was postponed due to coronavirus.

"A batsman cannot bat the same way for 15-20 years. If any batsman hasn't played regular cricket before, it is never easy to just come to a competition of the level of IPL and start performing, it takes time. He has always played the finisher's role, which is even tougher when you haven't played regular cricket. Even in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, Dhoni bhai started a bit slowly by his standards, but his strokeplay became fluent as the season progressed. So you might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season," he said.