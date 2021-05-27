Football: Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid after disappointing 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid on Thursday announced that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his contract as the head coach of Los Blancos as the Frenchman brings an end to his second stint with the Spanish giants as the manager.

Real Madrid officially announced the development after Zidane reached the club’s training center early in the morning. Zidane leaves Real Madrid after a disappointing campaign with the 13-time European champions, who lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final before failing to grab the opportunity to win the LaLiga.

The Los Blancos ended the season trophyless for the first time in 11 years.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018.

He returned in 2019, winning a second La Liga crown in 2020 and the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid full statement on Zinedine Zidane (translated to English from Spanish):

Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club.

It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.

Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club.

He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.