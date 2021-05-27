Football: 'At least 70 racial slurs' - Marcus Rashford subjected to online abuse after Europa League final defeat

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Thursday was left frustrated as he revealed that he has been subjected to racial abuse on social media following Manchester United’s 11-10 defeat (in penalty shootout) to Villarreal in the final of UEFA Europa League in Poland.

Rashford missed one of the easiest chances for Manchester United and also got another couple of good chances to give the Red Devils an advantage in the game. However, with Manchester United ending up losing the match, Rashford was flooded with racial abuses on social media.

The England international took to social media platform Twitter to express his disappointment as he said he received at least 70 racial slurs. He added that one of the fans who racially abused him was a mathematics teacher.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying," tweeted Rashford.

ALSO READ: Football: 22 kicks and 1 miss as Villarreal defeat Manchester United 11-10 in Europa League final shootout- Watch

In another tweet, Rashford said, "I'm more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile."

"He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence," he added.

I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence… — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2021 ×

Rashford has been one of the vocal voices who have called out social media giants to take stringent steps to stop online hate and racial discrimination.

After Rashford's tweet, Manchester United also released a statement condemning the racial abuse.

ALSO READ: Football: Solskjaer's Man Utd rebuild mission laid bare by Europa League agony

"Following the Europa League final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse. If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it," United's official handle tweeted.

Following the #UEL final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse.



If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, 𝗮𝗰𝘁 and 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 it.#SeeRed #allredallequal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 27, 2021 ×

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missed the 22 nd kick of the penalty shootout as Villarreal won it 11-10 to lift their first major European title.