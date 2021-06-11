Cricket- 'We all have our different opinions': Curtly Ambrose reacts to Manjrekar's comments on Ashwin

New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 11, 2021, 11:54 AM(IST)

Ambrose is considered one of the stalwarts in the game of cricket. While playing for West Indies, the pacer scalped 405 wickets from 98 Tests and 225 wickets from 176 ODIs. 

A few days ago, Sanjay Manjrekar had said that he does not consider Ravichandran Ashwin to be an all-time great. The statement sparked a massive uproar on social media and several former cricketers reacted to his statement, disagreeing with him. 

Now, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose has reacted to Manjrekar's statement. 

"We all have our different opinions. We all look at greatness in different ways. Sanjay Manjrekar was a wonderful cricketer in his time. He has his opinion of that, we all have our views. But, how do you define greatness? That is a good question," Ambrose told sports presenter Karishma Kotak on 'The Curtly and Karishma Show' on YouTube.

"Because sometimes, to be quite fair, we use the word greatness loosely. So, we have to be careful with how we define greatness. According to me, greatness is when a player can be very consistent over a period of time, for years, not one or two years."

"Some guys can come into international cricket, and for two or three years, set the world on fire. And, for the next six to seven years, they do nothing. You cannot really judge on the first two or three years. It is over a period of time, through a whole career. At the end of your career, you can be judged if you were great or good or average," he signed off. 

