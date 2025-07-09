/Virat Kohli reflects on Test retirement, Ravi Shastri's role as mentor, says 'if it wasn’t for him...'

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has finally spoken publicly about his retirement from Test cricket, a moment that shocked cricket enthusiasts across the globe, when he called time on his illustrious career in May. Now, for the first time since stepping away from the red-ball format, the former India captain has shared his thoughts about the big decision.

Kohli was speaking at a charity event hosted by, 2011 World Cup Man of the series winner, Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan foundation, where many cricket legends were in attendance. The evening saw the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Ravi Shastri, Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen gather under one roof, alongside India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the current setup.

Kohli reflects on Test retirement

When host Gaurav Kapoor asked Kohli about retirement, the 36-year-old responded with a smile, saying, “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days.” Kohli also took a moment to appreciate former coach Ravi Shastri for his constant support during his Test cricket journey. He credited Shastri for standing by him during difficult times, especially during media pressure. “If it wasn’t for him, a lot of what happened in Test cricket wouldn’t have been possible,” Kohli said.

He recalled his early years in Indian cricket, sharing how senior players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan guided him. “They made me feel comfortable in the dressing room and helped me understand what it takes to stay at the top,” he said.

Kohli also remembered a special match in 2017, where Yuvraj and MS Dhoni both scored centuries after an early batting collapse. “Watching that was like living a childhood dream,” he said. It was a heartfelt evening and Kohli added in the end: he wouldn’t have attended for anyone else but Yuvraj, a friend and mentor he deeply admires.