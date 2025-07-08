/IND vs ENG: All you need to know about India's record at Lord's Cricket Ground

With the five-match Test series between India and England evenly poised at 1-1, the focus now shifts to the third Test at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground in London, starting on Thursday (July 10). Known as the ‘Home of Cricket,’ Lord’s has a rich history and legacy; however, it hasn't been favourable to India in red-ball format.

What is India's record at Lord's Cricket Ground?

Over the years, India have played 19 Tests at Lord’s (1932-2021), winning only three, drawing four and losing the remaining 12 matches. These numbers reflect how challenging this venue has been for Indian team over the years. However, the recent three results suggest a shift in momentum.

India have won two of their last three Test matches at this venue. In 2014, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, India defeated England by 95 runs. They suffered a loss in 2018 under Virat Kohli but bounced back strongly in 2021 with a comprehensive 151-run victory, showing a much-improved performance in English conditions.

India’s famous 2021 win at Lord’s

India’s most iconic recent moment at Lord’s came in August 2021, when they beat England by 151 runs. After setting a target of 272 in 60 overs on the final day, skipper Virat Kohli famously told his players, "For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there." His team responded with a complete bowling performance. Led by Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket haul, India bowled England out for a mere 120 runs in 51.5 overs to seal a famous win.

Can England bounce back?

England will look to bounce back after a defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston. India dominated that match with both bat and ball, drawing level in the series. With the conditions at Lord’s expected to offer more help to the bowlers with a good pace and bounce than the previous two tests, both teams are likely to rely on their pace attacks.