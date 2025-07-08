/IND vs ENG: James Anderson pushes for Jofra Archer's inclusion in Lord's Test, says 'got to play him'

Legendary former England pacer James Anderson has backed the inclusion of Jofra Archer in the side as the hosts prepare for the third Test against India in the five-match series. With the series level at 1-1, Anderson has backed Archer’s selection into the English side with the Lord’s Test set to begin on Thursday (July 10). According to Anderson, Archer should be fit to play in the third Test having given a fitness audition in a county game for Sussex in the build-up.

Anderson backs Archer's inclusion in Lord’s Test

"You could keep trying to build his overs up and play him later in the series, but it could be too late by then," Anderson said.

"I think he will play. He's played one game for Sussex, he was around the team at Edgbaston and bowled a bit. I just feel like you've got to play him. It's too crucial a game not to,” the former pacer added.

If included in the Lord’s Test, it will be the first red-ball contest for the English bowler since February 2021 having faced a prolonged period out with a back injury. He recently returned to the white-ball set-up and was included in the Test squad for the India tour while representing in the County Championship for Sussex.

Trending Stories

Head coach Brendon McCullum has also backed Archer’s inclusion but hasn’t confirmed the pacer’s inclusion for the Lord’s Test.

"Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go, and he'll come into calculations," McCullum said.

"It's hugely exciting. He's buzzing as well. He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket.”

England will head into the key contest on the back of a defeat at Edgbaston as they lost by a massive 335-run margin. The victory was India’s first at Edgbaston in eight attempts at the venue, having lost six and drawn once.