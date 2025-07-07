IND vs ENG: Lord's pitch to assist bowlers? England coach asks for 'something with a bit more pace' after Edgbaston loss

After a run-fest in the first two Tests, England have asked for a lively pitch for the third Test at Lord's against India which starts on July 10. The five-match series currently stands equal at 1-1 with India taking the second game by 336 runs after losing the first one by five wickets. The first Test saw more than 1600 runs being scored and in the second Test as well - showing how bad it has been for bowlers on the flat decks with dukes balls which are going soft quicker than usual.

"Something with a bit more pace, a bit more bounce, and maybe a little bit of sideways" said McCullum as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "It'll be a blockbuster either way, but I think it's going to set up for a cracker - especially if there's plenty of life in it [the pitch]," he added. McCullum also hinted at express pacer Jofra Archer's selection in the playing XI and so did India skipper Shubman Gill about Jasprit Bumrah.

"He'll certainly be available for selection," McCullum said. "Our seamers have gone two Tests on the spin and we've got a short turnaround before we head down to HQ. We'll let the dust settle on this one, but Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go, and he'll come into calculations. It's hugely exciting."

As for Bumrah, Gill said 'definitely' when asked if Bumrah will be playing in the third Test. India, however, didn't need him in 'subcontinent-like Edgbaston' as Stokes described the Birmingham pitch after the 336-run loss.

With Akash Deep taking 10 wickets in the match and Mohammed Siraj taking seven wickets out of 20 which England lost. The Lord's Test will definitely be a content to look for the bowlers after what has been a batters' paradise in the first two Tests.