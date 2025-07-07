Wimbledon 2025: 'Probably the first time...,' Djokovic happy to break 'losing curse' with Federer in attendance

Serbian Novak Djokovic continued his bid for the record 25th grand slam with a R16 win over Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon 2025 at Centre Court on Monday (Jul 7). Djokovic did that with Roger Federer, his now-retired long-time nemesis on the court, in attendance. The Serbian has won the Championships seven times, joint-second most with Pete Sampras and second only to Federer. Notably, it was Djokovic who had beaten Federer in a Wimbledon final thrice - 2014, 2015 and 2019. After the win on Monday though, Djokovic thanked Federer for being in attendance.

"It's probably the first time he's watching me and I've won the match," said Djokovic during the on court interview after the win. "The last couple I lost, so good to break the curse. No, it's great, obviously, great to have Roger, a huge champion and someone that I admired and respected a lot. We shared the stage for so many years, and it's great to have him back."

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic vs de Minaur Highlights

The Round of 16 match started with Aussie de Mianur taking the first set 6-1 as 38-year-old Djokovic looked rusty and in a for a long haul. The Serb, with all the years of experience behind him, bounced back immediately and took the second set 6-4. Djokovic also took the third set 6-4 before winning the fourth one by the same margin as well after coming from behind.