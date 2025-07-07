LOGIN
  Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test?

Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test? Check full list

Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 23:31 IST

India scored an aggregate 1,014 runs in Edgbaston Test against England - 587 in 1st innings and 427 in 2nd innings - the highest for them in a Test.

1014 Runs in 2025 vs England
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

India scored an aggregate 1,014 runs in Edgbaston Test against England - 587 in 1st innings and 427 in 2nd innings - the highest for them in a Test. This is their highest aggregate total in a Test and also the first time India have crossed 1000-run mark in a Test.

(Photograph: AFP)

India scored 916 runs against Australia in 2004 - 705 runs in 1st innings and 211 in 2nd innings. Sachin Tendulkar scored 241 not out in the this match played at Sydney Cricket Ground which ended in a draw.

(Photograph: AFP)

India scored 910 runs in 2007 against Pakistan - 626 in 1st innings and 284 in 2nd innings. Former skipper Sourav Ganguly scored his career best Test score 239 in the match played a Bengaluru which ended in a draw.

(Photograph: BCCI)

India scored 875 runs against England in 2024 - 445 in 1st innings and 430 in 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored his Test best 214 not out in the match played at Rajkot.

(Photograph: BCCI)

India scored 848 runs in 2014 against England - 457 in 1st innings and 391 in 2nd innings. Murali Vijay had scored 146 int he first innings and added 52 in the second in the match played at Nottingham which ended in a draw.

(Photograph: AFP)

India scored 846 runs in 2017 against Bangladesh - 687 in 1st innings and159 in 2nd innings. Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who retired recently, had scored 204 runs in the first innings of the match.

