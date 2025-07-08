LOGIN
From BCCI to ECB: Top 5 richest cricket boards in the world, check where PCB stands

Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:52 IST

From Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), here 's a look at the top five richest cricket boards in the world.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - ₹18760 crore
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the wealthiest cricket board in the world, valued at around ₹18,760 crore (approx - $2.25 billion).

Most of BCCI’s income comes from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which brings money through TV rights, sponsorships and ticket sales.

Cricket Australia (CA) - ₹658 crore
Cricket Australia is the second richest cricket board in the list with a value of about ₹658 crore (around $79 million).

Its main earnings come from broadcast deals for international games and domestic events like the Big Bash League (BBL).

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) - ₹492 crore
The ECB is third on the list with a value of about ₹492 crore (around $59 million).

Its money mainly comes from TV rights for matches and competitions such as The Hundred.

These English leagues also helps to brought large audiences and good sponsorships.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - ₹458 crore
Pakistan Cricket Board stands fourth in this list with a value of around ₹458 crore (around $55 million).

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was launched in 2016 has become a major money source for the board. the money comes through different sources like broadcast rights.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) - ₹425 crore
The BCB ranks fifth on the list with an estimated worth of ₹425 crore (about $51 million).

They earn mainly from the broadcast deals for international games and local tournaments like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), along with ticket sales for home matches.

