Cricket- 'Try to play as late as possible': Hanuma Vihari's advice to Team India on facing Dukes ball

Indian all-rounder Hanuma Vihari is all set to feature in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. His county stint with Warwickshire has given him a much-needed experience with Dukes ball, as they will be used in the highly-anticipated finals.

In April, Vihari made a disappointing debut for Warwickshire. He scored a 23-ball duck as he was dismissed by Stuart Broad. 

"The overhead conditions play a part as well because when it is sunny, it gets a bit easier to bat, but when it is overcast, the ball moves all day," Vihari told ESPNcricinfo. 

Vihari managed just one half-century in three County matches. He also said that his dismissal off Broad's dismissal pointed out the adjustments India's batsmen would have to make in England.

"I thought it was full enough for me to drive, but again, in England you have to be really certain with your shot selection," Vihari said.

"In India, you can get away with a push, or even if it is not there to drive, you can still get away driving on the up.

"If I were to play that ball a second time, I would try to play as late possible."

"In Australia it was more towards leg stump because there is no lateral movement there, so you can play beside the line of the ball," he added.

"Here, in England, you have to get more in line and judge the off stump more because of the movement of the ball."

