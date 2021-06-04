Cricket: Ramiz Raja says Virat Kohli 'knows what he needs to do' in WTC finals

Indian captain Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in the upcoming World Test Championship finals against New Zealand. The prolific batsman is yet to end his century drought, it would be a perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli to slam a ton and lift his first ICC trophy as a captain.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that skipper Kohli knows everything in what he needs to do to perform in the highly-anticipated final clash.

"What I have seen in his batting off late, he has been playing cross the line towards the leg side, breaking his wrist. If he maintains his position and plays straight and then plays his flicks, then it won’t be a problem anymore. However, he knows what he needs to do. So, there is nothing to worry about it," Raja said on India News Sports.

Team India will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Virat and Co. will be looking to redeem themselves from the disappointing losses they suffered at the hands of the Kiwis earlier.

"Sometimes you think much and put yourself under pressure of not getting runs or centuries. As long as he plays the first 20-25 over straight and doesn’t break his wrist very much, he can succeed in this [WTC Final] Test match," he added.

Ramiz Raja further added that there should have been a separate window to conduct the World Test Championship so that all teams compete against each other and other formats are kept on hold during this window.

"I think the World Test Championship should have been conducted in a completely different window. A six-month window during which teams could have played against each other. Other formats should not have been conducted in this window, because if you are keen to uplift the Test cricket, this type of window has to be created," he said.

"The span of two years is quite long and people might forget who played against whom. The tournament has become interesting just because India is in the final. Had it been some other team playing New Zealand, there wouldn’t have been that much interest," he signed off.