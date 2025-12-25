/SA20: Keshav Maharaj backs Pretoria Capitals ahead of new season, says 'success and history can continue'

Pretoria Capitals will be gearing up to end their title drought in the SA20 as they kick start their latest campaign against Joburg Super Kings on Saturday (Dec 27). Fresh with new faces and challenges, Keshav Maharaj will be tasked to lead the franchise in the fourth season as they look to conquer their maiden title. Runners-up in the inaugural edition, the team from the capital has failed to match the heights as they search for redemption in the latest season.

Maharaj backs Pretoria Capitals

“It is a fresh squad with 95 per cent of new players joining us, so it will be a new challenge for Pretoria Capitals in SA20. We are looking forward to the new season, which presents a new opportunity, and the franchise already has a rich history and success in the competition. So we hope that success and history can continue going forward into the new season,” Pretoria Capitals captain Maharaj spoke to WION’s Aditya Pimpale on JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4.

In what will be a key season before the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pretoria have been boosted by the addition of players like Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Lungi Ngidi and others. They look like a strong team on paper, with Maharaj given charge of the side. Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks will be big weapons for the side, who will look to bounce back from a disappointing SA20 3.

Last season, Pretoria finished fifth in the SA20 league stage, missing out on a playoff berth. During the 10-match league season, they were able to win only two matches, losing six, while four other encounters ended in no result.

Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20 squad

Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Will Smeed, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya.

