/SA20: Faf du Plessis urges Joburg Super Kings to move on from Playoff disappointments ahead of latest season

The latest season of the SA20 is all set to kick off on Boxing Day as MI Cape Town take on Durban's Super Giants in the curtain-raiser clash at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. While eyes will be on all teams, one particular team will attract firm interest and that is Joburg Super Kings who will be led by Faf du Plessis. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Faf opened up on his team and has urged them to have enough in the tank to get over the line and win SA20.

Joburg Super Kings to win SA20?

“Last season was very disappointing by our standards. We had 7-8 injuries up until the semifinals and that’s where it became very tricky to get through. However, on a personal note, I would want the team to move forward and build from where we left off. Consistency is good, but it's not about consistency anymore. We need to build on and move into the final and give ourselves an opportunity to win a final,” Joburg Super Kings captain Du Plessis spoke to WION’s Aditya Pimpale on JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4.

Joburg Super Kings, sister franchise of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have reached the playoffs in all three seasons of SA20. However, they failed to reach the finals on all three occasions of the tournament. They remain one of the consistent teams in the SA20, but getting over the line has always been an issue.

In the inaugural season of SA20, Joburg Super Kings were eliminated in the semifinal by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, having narrowly lost by 14 runs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape would later go on to win the entire tournament in the inaugural season.

In the second season, Joburg Super Kings won the Eliminator contest to reach Qualifier 2 but were undone at that stage by Durban's Super Giants, who later lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Last season of SA20, Sunrisers Eastern Cape got the better of Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator contest, meaning they bowed out of the playoff stage again.

