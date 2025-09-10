IPL star who played for CSK and MI becomes most expensive SA20 player; has shared dressing rooms with Bumrah, Dhoni and Rohit

Dewald Brevis has become the most expensive player in SA20 history after Pretoria Capitals signed him for a record-breaking R16.5 million (around Rs 8.3 crore / approximately USD 870,000). The intense bidding war, led by Capitals coach Sourav Ganguly, saw fierce competition from teams like Joburg Super Kings before the deal was sealed. Ganguly praised Brevis for his exceptional talent, especially his skill against spin bowling, which justified the high price tag. The bidding for Brevis in the SA20 auction began immediately after his name was announced. Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals engaged in a heated contest, quickly pushing the price past R10 million (approx. USD 530,000).

After the Royals stepped back, JSK seemed ready to win him, but Ganguly’s Capitals jumped in with a bid of R10.1 million (approx. USD 535,000). The back-and-forth battle continued between JSK and Capitals until JSK raised its bid to R15 million (approx. USD 790,000), forcing the Capitals to pause.

Ganguly then returned with the final and winning bid of R16.5 million (approx. USD 870,000), sealing the record-breaking deal. He later described Brevis as a 'tremendous talent' whose game has grown over the last year and a half. Ganguly said the price reflected Brevis’s quality, not just his market value, and praised his ability to play spin, an important skill in T20 cricket.

IPL journey of Dewald Brevis