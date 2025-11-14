/IND vs SA 1st Test: 'You prepare for the worst, you play for the best': Hashim Amla's advice for South African batters facing spin

Hashim Amla’s legacy in South African cricket is one of quiet brilliance. Known for his calm demeanour and unflappable technique, Amla was a cornerstone of South Africa’s batting lineup for over two decades. Today, as a coach and mentor, he continues to influence the game from behind the scenes, particularly through the SA20 league, where he believes the future of South African cricket is being forged. Speaking at the ‘SA20 India Day 2025’ event in Mumbai. MI Cape Town batting coach HashimAmla shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of international cricket, the role of T20 leagues, and how South Africa’s emerging talents can balance the aggressive nature of modern cricket with the traditional demands of Test cricket.

The role of SA20 in South Africa’s cricketing future

For Amla, the SA20 league is more than just a showcase of T20 cricket. It is a vital part of South Africa’s cricketing ecosystem that will help maintain the nation’s standing on the world stage. As players such as Jofra Archer and Rassie van der Dussen shine in the league, Amla sees it as a fast-track to the national team for young players, accelerating their experience and providing them with high-pressure, high-exposure opportunities.

“SA20 will definitely play its role in maintaining South Africa’s prestige in international cricket,” Amla said while replying to a question from WION. The rapid development of players in the league mirrors the growth seen in India through the IPL, where young cricketers gain invaluable experience playing alongside seasoned internationals. Amla believes that, in time, the SA20 will do the same for South Africa, ensuring that the next generation of players is both skilled and battle-tested.

As cricket continues to evolve, one of the key challenges facing young cricketers today is adapting to the demands of both T20 and Test cricket. The current generation of batters, many of whom have grown up playing T20 cricket, now face the task of maintaining their aggressive instincts while also excelling in the slower, more methodical world of Test cricket. For Amla, the solution lies in preparation and mindset. “Test cricket still demands patience and bravery,” he said. While T20 cricket encourages fast-paced, risk-taking shots, Test cricket rewards mental fortitude and the ability to play long, grinding innings. Amla’s advice for young batters is simple: continue to play four-day cricket at the domestic level, where the true challenges of Test cricket can be honed. He believes that maintaining a connection to traditional formats is crucial for preserving the art of batting in longer formats.

The South African challenge in India

As South Africa prepares for a challenging Test series in India, Amla reflects on what it takes to succeed in one of the toughest cricketing environments in the world. For South Africa’s young players, many of whom are touring India for the first time, Amla sees an advantage in their lack of preconceived notions about the country’s conditions. “When you come to a new place, you have less baggage. You come with a fresh mind,” he explained. In India, where conditions are often drastically different from those in South Africa, the ability to adapt quickly becomes crucial. Amla is optimistic about the South African squad's chances, particularly in the bowling department, where the team boasts a potent mix of pace and spin options.

However, he also emphasises the importance of batting. “Getting enough runs on the board to allow your bowlers to win you the game” is key, he believes. The quality of India’s spinners and fast bowlers means that South Africa’s batters will need to step up and provide a solid foundation for the team.

One player who has caught Amla’s eye is India’s rising star, Shubman Gill. Not only has Gill impressed with his batting, but his leadership as captain has also drawn praise from Amla. “It takes a big personality to captain and open the batting,” Amla says, recalling his own experiences of captaining alongside another young leader, Graeme Smith. For Amla, the balance between leadership and performance is the mark of a true champion, and Gill has shown that he can shoulder both responsibilities with maturity.

Donning a different hat

Amla, now coaching MI Cape Town, believes that the modern coach must possess a deep understanding of the evolving T20 format, but also a connection to the traditional aspects of the game. His work with MI Cape Town, a team with a rich legacy of success, requires him to navigate the demands of high expectations while fostering an environment of growth and learning. “The expectation is always there, but it’s about creating an environment that gets the best out of players,” Amla explains.

The T20 format, Amla acknowledges, requires more than just technical skill; it demands an understanding of the game’s evolving trends and an ability to stay ahead of the curve. As someone who has experienced the game’s growth, Amla is well-positioned to guide younger players in understanding the delicate balance between modern cricket’s aggression and the patience required for the longest format of the game.

