/Rohit Sharma credits Rahul Dravid for Champions Trophy 2025 success, says 'we just carried...'

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has credited Rahul Dravid for the team’s success during the 2025 Champions Trophy as India lifted the coveted trophy in March. The success saw India clinch back-to-back ICC triumphs, having lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in 2023. However, Rohit has credited Dravid for the Champions Trophy success, which came months after he had left the role.

Rohit credits Dravid for CT 2025

"That (winning CT 2025) was really good from the team and that is something that helped me and Rahul bhai when we were planning for the (2024) T20 World Cup, and then on to the Champions Trophy. We just carried it well. In 2023, although we didn't cross the line in the finals, we set out to do something as a team and everyone did that," Rohit said while speaking at an award ceremony in Mumbai.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma enjoyed a stellar few months as the captain of the side and helped India reach the WTC final in 2023, the ODI World Cup final, the T20 World Cup final and the Champions Trophy final. During the entire cycle, Dravid was the coach of the side apart from the Champions Trophy. India lost the WTC final and ODI World Cup final, but would end Dravid’s tenure as coach on a high when Rohit’s team lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gill replaces Rohit as ODI captain

Having already retired from the T20I and Test formats, Rohit was still the captain of the Indian side in the ODI format. However, that tenure was also cut short on Saturday when Shubman Gill replaced him as the captain for the upcoming Australia tour. Gill will be the captain of the Indian side with both Rohit and Virat Kohli available for the Men in Blue.