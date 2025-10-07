/Women's World Cup 2025: Shining 'Knight' Heather takes England home vs Bangladesh in thriller

England Women survived a scare from Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday (Oct 7) as they registered a 4-wicket win in a thrilling league stage match in Guwahati. Bangladesh Women had England on ropes with five wickets down for less than 80 runs but Heather Knight scored a brilliant 79 not out to see her team through to the top of points table with two wins in two matches. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are at fourth place on the points table with two points from one win and one loss in two matches.

Heather is England's shining 'Knight'

Chasing a below par 179, England women lost Amy Jones in the first over to Marufa Akter. A 23-run partnership for the second wicket started to settle things down before Akter struck again, this time to remove Tammy Beaumont. After a brief 40-run partnership for the third wicket, Fahima Khatun struck twice in 19th over, removing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley to bring England down to 69/4. Fahima struck again after four overs and removed Emma Lamb as England lost half the side for 78. Knight then took charge of the innings, adding 25 runs with Alice Capsey for sixth wicket before stitching a 79-run unbeaten partnership with Charlie Dean to take the team home.

Bangladesh batting disappoint again

Earlier, Bangladesh women were asked to bat first after losing the toss. England first struck in the fifth over and continue chipping away wickets at regular interval after that. Bangladesh innings saw the highest partnership of 34 runs for the third wicket, highlighting the dominance by England bowling. Sobhana Mostary hit 60 while Rabeya Khan remained not out on 43 in the lower order to take Bangladesh women closer to 200 but it was not enough in the end.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025