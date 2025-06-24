IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna, Shardul join Binny and Kapil in UNIQUE list with two wickets at Headingley

India pacers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur joined Roger Binny, Ghulam Ahmed and Kapil Dev as the only bowlers to take at least two wickets in fourth innings of a Test at Headingley in Leeds. Krishna and Thahkur, who took their twin wickets on day 5 (Jun 24), are only the third and fourth Indian pacers after Binny and Kapil to take at least a wicket in the fourth innings of a Test in Headingley. Kapil and Binny, both took the wickets in 1986 Test when India won the match and the series as well. In 2025, however, the chances of India winning are bleak at best with England cruising ahead at rapid pace.

As for his wickets, Krishna first dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for a personal score of 65 before dismissing first innings centurion Ollie Pope. England, after scoring 188 runs for the first wicket, lost two quick ones in space of 14 balls.

Talking about Thakur, he removed centurion Ben Duckett (149) and white-ball skipper Harry Brook back-to-back to bring England from 253/2 to 253/4.

England ended the second session of the final day at Headingley at 269/4 - needing 102 runs more to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Skipper Ben Stokes and former captain Joe Root were at the crease for England.