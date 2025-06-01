/PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed at Narendra Modi Stadium? Check details here

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set for a blockbuster final two games as the playoff leg in Ahmedabad is set to take centre stage starting Sunday (June 1) with Qualifier 2 and the final on Tuesday (June 3). While the weather was kind during the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches in the IPL 2025 Playoffs, that is not the case on Sunday ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. So what happens to the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 clash if the match gets washed out?

Who will advance to IPL 2025 final?

As things stand, the weather in Ahmedabad has not been kind with rain playing a crucial role. While there was no rain Saturday, the overnight showers could play a role. It also drizzled earlier on Sunday, but rain was expected to stay away during the match. However, if the theme remains the same and it rains during the Qualifier 2 clash, then overs could be trimmed to get at least a five-over per side match.

For a five-over per side match, the cut-off time is 11:56 PM meaning a game could take place. However, if no ball is bowled before the cut-off time then the match will abandoned.

Is there a reserve day for the Qualifier 2 clash?

No, there is no reserve day for the Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai and Punjab. The reserve day is only in place for the IPL 2025 final which takes place on June 3.

Who will advance to IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 is washed out?

In case the Qualifier 2 clash is called off, Punjab Kings will advance to the IPL 2025 final as they finished above Mumbai in the league stage standings.

If this is the case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final as the former won Qualifier 1 while the latter advanced to superior league status.

RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets in Q1 and booked their place in the summit clash for the fourth time and now stand a step closer to the maiden IPL title. A washout will see Punjab book their place in the IPL final for the first time since 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.