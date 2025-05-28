LOGIN

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 batters with the most runs in the IPL 2025 league stage

May 28, 2025

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here's look at 5 batters with the most runs in the IPL 2025 league stage also featuring Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh.

1. Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 679 Runs
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan finished the league stage of the IPL 2025 with 679 runs in 14 matches, topping the chart. He averaged more than 52, having scored five fifties and a hundred during the season as GT qualified for the Eliminator.
2. Shubman Gill (GT) – 649 Runs
Another GT batter, Shubman Gill has scored 649 runs in 14 matches for the 2022 IPL champions. This includes six fifties and looks on course to win the Orange Cap if he leapfrogs his teammate Sai Sudharsan.
3. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 640 Runs
The highest-scoring middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav has 540 runs in 14 matches at the time of writing in IPL 2025. His efforts have seen Mumbai Indians reach the Eliminator clash in the IPL 2025 as they take on Gujarat Titans.
4. Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 627 Runs
Lucknow Super Giants failed to reach the Playoffs of the IPL 2025, but the dark cloud had a silver lining in the form of Mitchell Marsh. The Aussie scored 627 runs during the league stage from 13 matches.
5. Virat Kohli (RCB) – 602 Runs
Orange Cap winner in 2016, Virat Kohli has scored 602 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 as he stays in contention to win the prestigious honour yet again. His monumental season could see RCB win their maiden IPL title as they face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

