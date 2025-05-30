/IPL 2025: Why history favours RCB and Virat Kohli to win maiden title? Here's what stats say

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have moved a step closer to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after they beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29). The win now sees RCB stand a win away from their maiden IPL title as history also favours the South Indian side. If recent history and trends continue, RCB could find themselves ending the trophy drought.

Why history favours RCB?

The current IPL playoff format was introduced in 2011 where the top two teams play in Qualifier 1, the winner of which plays in the final of the tournament. On the other hand, teams placed third and fourth play in the Eliminator, the winner of which plays in Qualifier 2. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator then play for a place in the final where they meet the winner of Qualifier 1.

Since the inception of the format, in the last 14 seasons, 11 Qualifier 1 winners have gone on to win the IPL. If the trend continues, then RCB stand a golden chance to end the trophy drought.

The exceptions include SunRisers Hyderabad’s famous triumph of 2016 when they won the IPL despite playing in the Eliminator. They to date remain the only team to win the IPL having played in the Eliminator. Interestingly, all last seven winners of Qualifier 1 from 2018 to 2024 have gone on to win the IPL.

RCB dream of maiden IPL title

This will be RCB’s fourth IPL final, having lost on all three previous occasions. They lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers, 2011 to Chennai Super Kings and the 2016 summit clash to SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB also lost two finals in the now-defunct Champions League. RCB’s only success has come in the Women’s Premier League when Smriti Mandhana’s side won the title in 2024.

RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2 on Tuesday (June 3) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.