‘Special and surreal’: Sai Sudharsan reacts to his maiden Test call-up for England series

Sai Sudharsan earned his maiden India Test call-up for the forthcoming England series, and to him, it’s nothing less than surreal. Speaking for the first time since getting picked in the 18-man squad for the five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds, Sai said he realised his ultimate goal to play Test cricket. He also addressed the elephant in the room – his batting position.

"It obviously feels great. Feels very special, to be honest, and surreal also. Any cricketer, any young cricketer who starts playing cricket, wants to play Test cricket, wants to play for the country," Sai said on the eve of the Gujarat Titans' match against the Chennai Super Kings. "The ultimate goal is always to play Test cricket. So really happy for that."

Following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test retirements, Sai would likely make up for the new-look top-four in Test cricket. Although he usually opens for his state team (Tamil Nadu) in Ranji Trophy – India’s premier domestic tournament, he is willing to bat anywhere his team wants him to, further backing his mentality and skillset to deliver.



“I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," Sai replied when asked about his potential batting position in Tests.



"Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skillfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity.



"I have a lot of likings. I think I will have to be ready for whichever [position] the team gives me. I will be ready for that,” he continued.

Sai congratulates Gill on the new role



Batting alongside Shubman Gill at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL for two years, Sai congratulated his partner on getting appointed as Team India’s new Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma.



"I mean, Shubhi (Shubman) is, over the years, I have been a part of his growth as well. I have seen him for the last four years. Such a talented batsman, such a skilful batsman, anybody can see.



"So, I feel he will definitely do laurels and great things for the country, and I am grateful, and I am very happy to play under him in my first Test series,” Sai continued.



However, before he and Gill join the India-A squad for their second four-day game of the shadow England tour (against England Lions in Northampton starting June 6), Sai has some unfinished business in IPL 2025, where he leads the run-scoring chart (638 runs) in 13 contested matches thus far. Besides, his team also stays in contention for a top-two finish.



"I always feel, finish the first story, then go to the next one, because now the IPL is also most important when we are in the IPL," he said. "So, I think it is also most important of finishing this and then, obviously, we will have time to prepare. So I will use that bracket of days so that we will be ready for the Test series."