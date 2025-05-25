Just days after visiting Swami Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted in Ayodhya Dham along with his wife Anushka Sharma as they paid a visit to the Ram Mandir. Virat, currently in Lucknow for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), made the three-hour drive from the city to Ayodhya Dham, the birthplace of Shri Ram, a divine incarnation (avatar) of the god Vishnu. Virat was greeted by the local priests as pictures of him and Anushka were doing rounds on the internet.

Virat-Anushka visits Ram Mandir

One of the best batters of his generation, the former India captain called time on his illustrious Test career on April 12. Just a day later he was spotted in Vrindavan’s Swami Premanand Maharaj ashram, seeking blessings. However, with the RCB camp in Lucknow for the last few days, Virat took the opportunity to visit the Ram Mandir.

Virat and Anushka later visited the Hanuman Garhi temple, situated next to the Ram Mandir. A video of them was also doing rounds on internet while they were in the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Calling time on his Test career, Virat played in the red-ball format for 14 years and scored more than 9000 runs. The 36-year-old made 123 appearances in Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India’s fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

RCB are next in action on Tuesday when they play against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It will be a must-win contest for RCB if there are qualify for Qualifier 1, which guarantees two shots to reach the summit clash. Interestingly, Virat has never won the IPL in 18 years but will be weighing his chances ahead of the crucial phase.