IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan finds form with bat as SRH beat RCB to dent their top-two hopes

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in Lucknow on Friday (May 23) to dent their hopes of a top-two finish in IPL 2025. SRH won its fifth game this season, with gloveman Ishan Kishan finding form just at the right time, scoring a match-winning unbeaten 93 in the first innings.

For the RCB, openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt were among the runs, but it wasn’t enough as wickets tumbled during fag end of the innings, conceding the chance to go on top of the points table.

Sitting at the contrasting ends of the points table, with one team (SRH) out of the playoffs race and the other (RCB) closing in on finishing inside the top two, this top-tier clash had everything for the fans.



RCB won the toss and elected to field first, with SRH star openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head adding 54 for the first wicket. After losing two wickets without bothering the score, the attacking pair of Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen stitched a 48-run stand in 27 balls before the Proteas departed.



Handy contributions from Aniket Verma (26), Abhinav Manohar (12) and Captain Pat Cummins (12) kept the fans entertained, but what stood out was Kishan’s innings, who scored an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, hitting five sixes and seven fours. Magnificent batting effort saw them hit 231 for six in 20 overs.

Kohli, Salt show in Lucknow, but for nothing



Virat Kohli and Phil Salt put RCB on top with a blistering start, adding 80 runs for the first wicket inside seven overs. After Kohli’s departure, RCB lost two wickets in Mayank Agarwal and Salt (62 off 32 balls) before Impact Player Rajat Patidar and keeper Jitesh Sharma added 44 for the fourth wicket to put them back in the game.



That triggered a late collapse, with the RCB losing the remaining six wickets for just 16 runs; Cummins returned with three wickets, while everyone else bagged too.



As a result, SRH folded RCB on 189, winning the contest by 42 runs.



While RCB’s last league game is against LSG on Tuesday (May 27), SRH will face KKR on Sunday (May 25).