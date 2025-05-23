14-year-old IPL boss baby Vaibhav Suryavanshi receives warm welcome at home after maiden season – Watch

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines for becoming the youngest to make an IPL debut. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, the left-handed opener debuted against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a home game in Jaipur, sending the cricket world into a frenzy by hitting the first ball of his IPL career for a massive six. Following his maiden IPL season, Vaibhav received a warm welcome at home.

Vaibhav’s IPL team (RR) uploaded the video of his friends and family members celebrating his early success on social media.



Watch –

Vaibhav’s breakthrough season



Having already made headlines for becoming the youngest to feature in an IPL auction late last year, Vaibhav shattered all records by opening for Rajasthan at 14 years, later registering a record unlikely to be broken at least anytime soon – hitting a hundred in only his third IPL game.



Facing Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on April 28, Vaibhav smoked a 35-ball hundred - the quickest by an Indian, second-quickest by anyone and the youngest ever to do so in the tournament history. Former IPL great Yusuf Pathan held the record for scoring a 37-ball hundred (for RR against MI) back in 2010.



Although he got out on single digits in his next two games, including on a duck against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens, Vaibhav hit an impressive 40 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur and a match-winning 57 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his side’s last league game in Delhi on past Tuesday (May 20).



Following his breakout IPL season, Vaibhav got picked in India’s U-19 squad for the away England series, alongside Mumbai and CSK opener Ayush Mhatre. The forthcoming tour will see India Under-19 play England Under-19 in a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth one-day series and two multi-day matches.



Here is India’s U-19 squad for the UK tour –



Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-capt, wk), Harvansh Pangalia (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohamed Enaan, Aditya Rana and Anmoljeet Singh