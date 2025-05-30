IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle's unique club with 81-run knock against GT in Eliminator

Rohit Sharma is aging like a fine wine as he wreaked havoc in the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday (May 30). Playing at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur, Rohit narrowly missed out on his IPL ton as he scored 81 runs for Mumbai Indians. In doing so he joined the unique clubs of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle with Mumbai Indians taking a giant step towards the IPL Qualifier 2 at the time of writing.

Rohit joins Virat, Gayle's unique club

Scoring 81 runs, Rohit completed 7000 runs in the IPL, joining Virat on the unique list. He is already the second-highest scorer in IPL history after Virat, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter scoring more than 8000 runs. Rohit also has a stellar record in the IPL with six titles, five of them as captain of Mumbai Indians.

His 81-run knock included 4 sixes and 9 fours and was scoring at the rate of knots in the Eliminator clash. With the four sixes, he also joined Chris Gayle’s unique club of 300 IPL sixes. While the West Indies batter has 357 sixes, Rohit sits second to him on the all-time list of batters.

Mumbai set 229-run target for GT

Having opted to bat first, Mumbai scored 228/5 in their 20 overs with their batters in top form. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a well-made 47 off 22 before he was dismissed by Sai Kishore. He and Rohit Sharma put together an opening stand of 84 runs as Mumbai made a fantastic start. Later Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit as they continued the batting onslaught. The pair stitched a stand of 59 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar fell to Sai Kishore on a sweep shot with him scoring 33 off 20.

Tilak Varma also played a crucial knock with a score of 25 off 11. However, it was Rohit who made the headlines having scored 81 off 50 which included 4 sixes and 9 fours.

As a result of the great start, Mumbai scored 228/5 in their 20 overs with Hardik Pandya also playing a cameo of unbeaten 22 runs in the end.