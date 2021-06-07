Cricket: Ollie Robinson suspended from international cricket over racist tweets

Ollie Robinson's bliss at making his debut has been short-lived as he has been suspended from representing his country with immediate effect. He was suspended from international cricket on Sunday forthcoming an investigation concerning discriminatory tweets he posted from 2012-13.

On his debut day, his old tweets were burrowed and were doing the rounds. While some accepted the correct model must be set against such online media misuse, others said the suspension was too cruel.

Ollie Robinson came out and apologised after the end of Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand. The tweets he posted when he was 18, which were bigoted and misogynist in nature, reemerged during the first day of the Test and Robinson was near tears as he gave a statement of regret after stumps.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I don’t want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support.

I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today."

Notwithstanding, it was concluded that an investigation had to be done. "England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county."

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2021

The contention encompassing Ollie Robinson's old tweets removed all the sparkle based on what was a great debut. Ollie Robinson made his test debut in the first match of the series at Lord's, taking seven wickets across New Zealand's two innings.

It very well may be sad for Ollie Robinson, yet he will be inaccessible for determination for the subsequent Test to be played at Edgbaston. He will get back to his county club Sussex and anticipate a decision on the investigation.