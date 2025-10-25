/NZ vs ENG: Injured Kyle Jamieson out of ODI series, confirms head coach Rob Walter

New Zealand's preparations for the ODI series against England took a major hit as speedster and star bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out. In a statement confirmed by head coach Rob Walter, Jamieson will miss the three-match ODI series, which starts on Sunday (Oct 26) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While a replacement has yet to be announced, New Zealand will look to make a positive start to the ODI series, which begins after losing the T20I series 1-0.

Jamieson out of ODI series

"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today (Saturday) and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," head coach Rob Walter said.

"We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour, which starts on November 5 in Auckland."

