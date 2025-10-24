/After Asia Cup, Pakistan backs out of Junior Hockey World Cup, to be held in India from November 28

Pakistan has withdrawn from Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai in India from November 20 to December 28. Earlier, Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament which was too held in India. Both the decisions have been taken in light of the recent exchange of hostilities between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in India's Jammu and Kashmir. India decided to snap bilateral ties including sports with Pakistan in wake of the April horror and Pakistan copied the step later on.

Who will replace Pakistan in Junior Hockey World Cup?

The FIH, world body of hockey, has said that a replacement would be announced soon to ensure that the tournament goes on as planned. Pakistan backed out for safety reasons as well as current political situation between the two countries. After Pakistan had opted out of the Asia Cup which took place in Rajgir, Bihar, Bangladesh had replaced them in the tournament. The FIH, however, is yet to take a call on Pakistan's replacement for the 24-team global tournament.

What is India's stand on the situation?

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey had earlier said that Pakistan is allowed to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup despite not playing in the Asia Cup. “While Pakistan won’t be playing the waiting game for them, the welcome door will always be open,” Tirkey noted.