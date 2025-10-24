/PCB in fight with PSL franchise? Multan Sultans owner hits out at board in apology, says 'my fault for being dissatisfied with mediocre mindset'

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has 'apologised' to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being hit with a legal notice for breaching a clause in their franchise agreement. The Pakistan board demanded a public apology from Tareen, who has uploaded a video of the same which satisfies the board's demand. Tareen, however, used a very sarcastic tone in the video which could rather escalate the matters. Tareen had been vocally critical of the board in the past and now the matter seems to have gone out of hands with legal language involved.

What did Tareen say in his apology video to PCB?

"Only a big man apologises. I apologise for wanting to make the PSL better. I apologise for raising my voice when I saw problems. It is my fault, not yours, that I was dissatisfied with your mediocre mindset. I apologise for being unhappy that you give yourselves so much credit for doing so little," Tareen said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. It is clear that the Sultans owner is clearly not happy how things are turning out between him and the board.

What is the issue between PCB and Tareen?

According to the notice by the PCB to Tareen, the Sultans owner has breached the franchise agreement by making "false, malicious, baseless, and defamatory allegations" against the board, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. The incident which led to this was Tareen's criticism of PSL 10 trophy unveiling, handing of PSL draft and lip-syncing rather then live singing in opening ceremony.

What steps can PCB take against Tareen?