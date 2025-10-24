/Women's World Cup 2025: Who will India face in the semi-final after defeating New Zealand?

India secured a comfortable 53-run victory (DLS method) over New Zealand in the must-win ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match on Thursday (Oct 23) in Navi Mumbai. The win helped India to book a spot in the semi-finals, even after suffering three straight losses earlier in the tournament. With this result, India are confirmed to finish fourth in the eight-team standings, regardless of the outcome of their final league match against Bangladesh.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India began their campaign with comfortable wins over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan but then lost close matches to South Africa, Australia and England.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the important clash against New Zealand, openers Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122) struck brilliant centuries, while Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 to power India to 340/3 in 49 overs in a rain-affected match. Chasing a revised target of 325 runs in 44 overs, New Zealand managed only 271/8, with Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65 not out) were the top run-scorers. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud took two wickets each. With this win, India secured the fourth spot on the points table and joined Australia, South Africa and England in the knockout stage.

Who will India face in the semi-final?

India will meet the team that finishes first on the points table. As per now, that opponent is likely to be Australia. However, the final standings depend on the outcome of the Australia vs South Africa match. Australia currently have 11 points, while South Africa are on 10. The winner of that game will finish at the top and will face India in the semi-final.

When will India play their semi-final match?