/IND-W vs NZ-W: Pratika Rawal now joint-fastest to THIS WODI milestone as India post record total

India batter Pratika Rawal became the joint-fastest to score 1,000 runs in WODIs during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand on Thursday (Oct 23). She reached the milestone in her 23rd innings as she scored vital 122 runs for the team and added 212 runs for the opening wicket with Smriti Mandhana. Before Rawal, Australia's Lindsay Reeler had reached the 1k WODI runs milestone in 23 innings as well. As for India, the record, before Rawal, was with Deepti Sharma who had reached 1,000 runs in WODIs in 29 innings.

Rawal, Mandhana take India to new scoring heights

India started slow after being asked to bat first in the almost do-or-die match, scoring just 40 runs in the first 10 overs. Mandhana and Rawal, however, picked up pace after that and soon crossed the 100-run partnership mark. The duo went to add 212 runs for the first wicket - the highest for India in WODIs in World Cup and fourth highest overall. During the partnership, Mandhana also scored her 14th WODI ton and 17th in international cricket - also the joint-most with Australia's Meg Lanning.

Thanks to both openers, India posted 340/3 total in 49 overs after a late rain break stopped the innings. This is India's highest total in WODIs against New Zealand and the highest for India in a Women's ODI World Cup match.

Rodrigues joins party as well