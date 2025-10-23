/WWC 2025, IND-W vs NZ-W: Mandhana, Rawal breaking batting records with double ton opening partnership

In the almost do-or-die Women's World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand on Thursday (Oct 23), India Women stitched up a record opening partnership. Both India openers, Smriti Mandhana ad Pratika Rawal, scored their individual centuries and added 212 runs for the first wicket. This is the fourth highest opening stand in a WODI World Cup match and the highest for India as well. The record for highest opening partnership in WODI World Cup matches rests with Enid Bakewell and Lynne Thomas of England for adding 246 runs in 1973 edition of the tournament against International Women's XI.

Mandhana, Rawal lit up India's innings

New Zealand elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the crucial match. They had the Indian batters tied up with just 40 runs in the first 10 overs Mandhana and Rawal, however, broke free after the initial caution and scored 75 runs in the next 10 overs - crossing the 100 partnership while Mandhana crossed her fifty as well.

The duo crossed the 150-run mark in the 26th over and Rawal had crossed her fifty by then as well. This was the fourth time the pair crossed 150 runs in an innings - joint highest in WODIs along with Australia's Belinda Clark-Lisa Keightley and New Zealand's Suzie Bates-Amy Satterthwaite.

Mandhana crossed her hundred in the 31st over while the 200-run partnership came in the 33rd before she got out in the next over for 109. Before them, the record for highest opening partnership for India in a World Cup WODI match stood with Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut who had added 175 runs for the opening wicket in 2013 against West Indies Women.