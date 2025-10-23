/Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana star in India’s 53-run win over New Zealand, seal semi-final spot

India registered a comfortable 53-run victory over New Zealand in the must-win ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match held on Thursday (Oct 23) in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 341 runs, as openers Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109) scored fine centuries to give the team a solid start, while Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 to boost the score further. In reply, New Zealand managed to score only 271 runs for the loss of eight wickets (DLS method). Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65 not out) were the top run-scorers for the visitors. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each. For her brilliant century, Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Match.