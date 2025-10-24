Google Preferred
Which country has won the most ICC Women's ODI World Cups? Check full list

Published: Oct 24, 2025, 14:23 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 14:33 IST
2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Australia, England, South Africa and India have secured their places in the knockout stage. The semi-finals will take place on Oct 29 and 30

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is the main international tournament for Women’s One Day International (WODI) cricket. Started in 1973, it is one of the oldest global events in women’s sports and has played a big role in promoting women’s cricket across the world. The event is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and takes place every four years. Teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand regularly compete in the tournament.

Which country has won the most ICC Women's ODI World Cups?

Australia has been the most successful team in the Women’s ODI World Cup, winning the title seven times - 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022. England has won it four times - 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017, while New Zealand lifted the trophy once, in 2000. In the 2022 edition, Australia defeated England to claim their seventh World championship.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup winners list (1973-2025)

  • 1973 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - Australia
  • 1978 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England
  • 1982 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England
  • 1988 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England
  • 1993 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand
  • 1997 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - New Zealand
  • 2000 - Winner - New Zealand, Runner-Up - Australia
  • 2005 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - India
  • 2009 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand
  • 2013 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - West Indies
  • 2017 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - India
  • 2022 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England
  • 2025 - TBD

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and features eight teams competing for the title. So far, four teams have reached the knockout stage - Australia, England, South Africa and India. The first semi-final will be played on Oct 29, followed by the second on Oct 30.

