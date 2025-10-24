/Which country has won the most ICC Women's ODI World Cups? Check full list

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is the main international tournament for Women’s One Day International (WODI) cricket. Started in 1973, it is one of the oldest global events in women’s sports and has played a big role in promoting women’s cricket across the world. The event is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and takes place every four years. Teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand regularly compete in the tournament.

Which country has won the most ICC Women's ODI World Cups?

Australia has been the most successful team in the Women’s ODI World Cup, winning the title seven times - 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022. England has won it four times - 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017, while New Zealand lifted the trophy once, in 2000. In the 2022 edition, Australia defeated England to claim their seventh World championship.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup winners list (1973-2025)

1973 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - Australia

1978 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England

1982 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England

1988 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England

1993 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand

1997 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - New Zealand

2000 - Winner - New Zealand, Runner-Up - Australia

2005 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - India

2009 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand

2013 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - West Indies

2017 - Winner - England, Runner-Up - India

2022 - Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - England

2025 - TBD

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025