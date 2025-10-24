/Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan finish campaign winless after another match gets called off in wet Colombo

The Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was called off on Friday (Oct 24) due to rain as both teams completed their campaign. The toss was delayed first in a wet Colombo which reduced the match to 34-over per side before the contest was called off completely post the second break and unplayable conditions. There were only 4.2 overs possible in the match and Pakistan scored 18 for no loss of wickets. Sri Lanka, after the disappointing end of their last league match, ended up with five points in seven games from one win and three no results.

Pakistan finish campaign winless

Pakistan chose to play all its matches in Colombo amid the stand-off with official hosts India but the strategy backfired on them badly. While their own performance was poor, Colombo weather ended three of their games. Pakistan eventually finished the campaign winless as they suffered four losses out of seven games which were completed. They managed to get three points from the rain-affected matches, else they might have ended up with no points at all. With three points, Pakistan currently are on seventh of eight places with Bangladesh on the last position with two points from six matches. Bangladesh, however, can still end up ahead of Pakistan if they manage to win their last league match against India on Sunday (Oct 26).