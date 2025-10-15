/Nepal, Oman officially seal 2026 T20 World Cup berth after UAE's win over Samoa

Two of the three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets via the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier have been snatched by Nepal and Oman.

With UAE's win against Samoa, and with the Emiratis set to take on Japan on Thursday, Oman and Nepal had their top three finishes guaranteed before their meeting against each other in Super Six action.

Five of the first six matches in the Super Six stage went to the final over to highlight the fine margins between the sides, with the Nepalis prevailing in two nail-biters to book their tickets.

Unbeaten in group action, Nepal brought two carry over points to the Super Six stage before their final-ball victories against UAE and Qatar.

Dipendra Singh Airee was taken for six by Dhruv Parashar to make the equation just three runs off the final three balls for the Emiratis, though a catch hit to Sundeep Jora and two run outs back-to-back meant a last-gasp Nepal victory.

A day later, Rohit Paudel's team pulled another win out of the fire, with Qatar 97/1 inside 12 overs chasing 148.

Sandeep Lamichhane (5/18) sparked a collapse, and with only two wickets in hand needing 10, the Qataris left themselves too much to do.

Oman in a similar vein brought over two over two points to the Super Six stage and cruised to a first win over Qatar, comfortably defending 172.

They found proceedings more difficult against United Arab Emirates, though the hitting of Nadeem Khan rescued the Omanis, taking Muhammad Arfan for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries to eventually win with two balls to spare.

The Emiratis meanwhile hold third position for now after a strong win over Samoa, and will take on a spirited Japan side in a crucial affair itching to make amends for their narrow defeat to Qatar.

The Qataris were on the canvas, needing 32 off the final three overs and with only three wickets in hand, before a final flurry from Muhammad Ikramullah (16 not out off 9) and Daniel Archer (12 not out from 8) completed the snatch and grab with two balls to spare.

The Samoans to this point have been unable to emulate their strong group stage performance where they beat regional rivals Papua New Guinea, and have been mathematically eliminated from a top three spot.

Qatar are still mathematically alive, though need other results to go their way, a win over the Samoans on Thursday, and the edge on net run rate to remain alive.

Remaining Fixtures

15 October: Oman v Nepal

16 October: United Arab Emirates v Japan

16 October: Qatar v Samoa

17 October: Japan v Oman

17 October: Samoa v Nepal