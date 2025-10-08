/Sanju Samson ready to bowl 'left-arm spin' for a place in India T20I team

Sanju Samson made his India debut in T20I in 2015 but has played only 49 T20Is till date. His second appearance in the shortest format came in 2020 - five years after his debut. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, is a permanent fixture in the India T20I team now. The change in his fortune came after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired post India's T20 World Cup 2024 win. Sanju was given the opener's slot in place of Rohit along with Abhishek Sharma and responded with three tons in the same year.

Samson ready to bowl left-spin to play for India

While Samson's place seemed fixed in the India T20I set-up, appointment of Shubman Gill as Test skipper and vice-captain in T20Is, pushed him down the order. In the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025, Sanju played in the middle-order while Gill opened the batting with Abhishek. Samson, however, doesn't mind this and is even ready to bowl left-arm spin for the team.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I think when you wear the Indian jersey, you can't say no to anything. I've worked really hard to wear that Indian jersey and stay in that dressing room. I take a lot of pride in doing my job for my country," Samson said about middle-order shuffling. "Even if you want me to bat at No. 9, maybe bowl some left-arm spin, whatever job for the country, I don't mind," Samson said on the sidelines of an event recently.

Samson's stats since 2024