/India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer 'wanted to prove everyone wrong' about THIS inadequacy

India batter Shreyas Iyer, in the last two years, has seen it all. He was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list, went back to domestic cricket, won everything, became Champions Trophy winner and is now back in the India ODI squad as a vice-captain. Iyer was named new ODI skipper Shubman Gill's deputy for the upcoming Australia white-ball tour. The batter, at a recent award ceremony, spoke about how he wanted to prove critics wrong who though that the batter couldn't play one particular shot. Iyer, before losing the contract, was criticised for his record against short ball which seemed to trouble him but not anymore.

Iyer speak about proving critics wrong

'Over the last two years, there were talks about me that I could not play a certain shot, and when I came back, I wanted to prove everyone wrong. I worked on myself, wanted to take on the bowlers and it was just I, had to challenge myself to put myself in that pressure situation to take on the bowlers. It is a matter of practice. The more you hit that shot, practice against difficult bowlers, the more confident you get," Iyer said while speaking at a recent award ceremony as reported by the news agency PTI.

Iyer's arc of redemption