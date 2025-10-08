/India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer 'wanted to prove everyone wrong' about THIS inadequacy

Iyer spoke about how he wanted to prove critics wrong who though that the batter couldn't play one particular shot. Iyer, before losing the contract, was criticised for his record against short ball which seemed to trouble him but not anymore.
India batter Shreyas Iyer, in the last two years, has seen it all. He was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list, went back to domestic cricket, won everything, became Champions Trophy winner and is now back in the India ODI squad as a vice-captain. Iyer was named new ODI skipper Shubman Gill's deputy for the upcoming Australia white-ball tour. The batter, at a recent award ceremony, spoke about how he wanted to prove critics wrong who though that the batter couldn't play one particular shot. Iyer, before losing the contract, was criticised for his record against short ball which seemed to trouble him but not anymore.
'Over the last two years, there were talks about me that I could not play a certain shot, and when I came back, I wanted to prove everyone wrong. I worked on myself, wanted to take on the bowlers and it was just I, had to challenge myself to put myself in that pressure situation to take on the bowlers. It is a matter of practice. The more you hit that shot, practice against difficult bowlers, the more confident you get," Iyer said while speaking at a recent award ceremony as reported by the news agency PTI.
After being dropped from the board's central contract list, Iyer went back to Mumbai for domestic cricket. He won Ranji Trophy with them and then the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as captain. He also won IPL 2024 with KKR as captain and then made it to the India squad for the Champions Trophy. The batter performed exceptionally well during India's unbeaten title-winning campaign. He then made the switch to Punjab Kings in the IPL and revamped the franchise by taking them to the final in his first year as the captain.