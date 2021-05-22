Cricket- 'Liked Michael Vaughan's suggestion a lot': Aakash Chopra on resuming IPL

The Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for the long tour of the UK, where the Virat Kohli-led side will not only play the ICC World Test Championship final but also a five-match Test series against England. However, the BCCI is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a bid to tweak the much-awaited Test series and find a window for the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ALSO READ: 'Play First Indian Test a week earlier': Michael Vaughan's suggestion on how to restart IPL

However, former England skipper Michael Vaughan gave his suggestions on how to resume the cash-rich T20 league, which was postponed after several cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble.

"Simple solution. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier. No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so fringe Indian Test players replace them. Then the IPL can finish. Good deal all round," Vaughan said on Twitter.

Former India opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra supported Michael Vaughan's idea. On his YouTube channel, he said: "I liked Michael Vaughan's suggestion a lot. If you are taking care of my interests, it is my duty to take care of your interests. So, if you start the Test series a week earlier, we will release our fringe players for The Hundred."

"They can have 4-5 Indian players for The Hundred. To date, no current Indian player has been allowed in any of the world's T20 leagues. But we make an exception for this one tournament," added Aakash Chopra.

"In the post-pandemic world, there is a realization that no one will be able to do anything on their own. Everyone will need the others' help sometime or the other. Everybody will have to look after each other. If you take the example of India's tour to Sri Lanka, more matches were added on the tour to help the Sri Lankan board else all these boards will become bankrupt," said Chopra.