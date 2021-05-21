'Play First Indian Test a week earlier': Michael Vaughan's suggestion on how to restart IPL

The Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for the long tour of the UK, where the Virat Kohli-led side will not only play the ICC World Test Championship final but also a five-match Test series against England. However, the BCCI is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a bid to tweak the much-awaited Test series and find a window for the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ALSO READ: 'Things escalated really quickly': Kane Williamson on IPL 2021 getting suspended

However, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has now given his suggestions on how to resume the cash-rich T20 league, which was postponed after several cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble.

"Simple solution. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier. No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so fringe Indian Test players replace them. Then the IPL can finish. Good deal all round," Vaughan said on Twitter.

Simple solution .. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier .. No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so Fringe Indian Test players replace them .. Then the IPL can finish .. Good deal all round .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 20, 2021 ×

According to a report in The Times of India, the BCCI has held talks with the ECB to tweak the five-Test series and carve out a window for IPL 2021.

“BCCI and the ECB are in discussions to tweak the five-Test series. Details of those discussions aren’t public yet. But in whichever manner the ECB agrees to tweak the Test series, they will want the IPL in England because the counties can earn from it. There’ll be a good chance of a quid pro quo,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“Only if costs are escalating to a point where it starts affecting stakeholders, the BCCI will consider the UAE as the second option for the IPL. On that front, we aren’t even discounting the idea of hosting the IPL in Sri Lanka,” the sources added.