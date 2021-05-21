'Things escalated really quickly': Kane Williamson on IPL 2021 getting suspended

BCCI had made a strict bio-secure bubble so that they could host the Indian Premier League 2021 safely in India despite the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc across the country. However, the Indian cricket board was forced to indefinitely suspend the cash-rich T20 league as several cases emerged inside the bubble.

Kane Williamson, who was leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 season, felt there "clearly there were some breaches" in the bio-bubble during the league and felt that suspending it was the "right decision".

"Things escalated really quickly over in India and the challenges that way in that part of the world are heartbreaking to see," Williamson told reporters during an interaction on Wednesday from his quarantine base in Southampton ahead of a Test series against England.

"From suppose us playing in a bubble with a face, you know clearly it became too great. We were very well looked after in the bubble for the first half of the tournament, when things were still intact but clearly there were some breaches," he conceded but didn't elaborate.

"The tournament couldn't continue and the right decisions were made, I believe that's how things unfolded in the IPL," the soft-spoken batsman added.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League got suspended on May 4 after several cases emerged. the Indian cricket board had a task to safely send the foreign contingent back home. New Zealand players, along with few Aussies were flown to the Maldives to quarantine for 13 days before they head to the United Kingdom.

"Things were okay, we were tracking for most part of the IPL before there was a quick escalation obviously of COVID-19.

"(It was) so tragic and obviously such challenging times for them as a country and bubble breach in cricketing circle and things happened quite quickly after that for us I suppose."

"The boards made plans. Logistically, there were challenges and yes, it happened quickly, which meant a trip to Maldives with a bunch of other IPL cricketers, so it's been a bit of whirlwind for all players involved...," he said.

"A lot of people were involved to have us safely get home or where we had to get to," the Kiwi skipper said.

(Inputs from PTI)