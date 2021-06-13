Cricket: 'It was just an abject batting performance': Nasser Hussain lashes out at England batting line-up

Nasser Hussain has lashed out at the England batting line-up after they abdicated against New Zealand on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. Nasser Hussain scrutinized the strategies of the players and their 'idiosyncratic movements.'

The hosts fell to 122 for 9 in their second innings in Birmingham, and are gazing at a specific loss, with a thin lead of 37 runs. Mark Wood top-scored for England with 29 while Ollie Pope made 23. No other English batsman could arrive at the 20-run mark.

Nasser Hussain demands English batsmen critically need to rethink their methods and get back to nuts and bolts - at Test level, however, all through the province game - on the off chance that they are to improve in the future.

Addressing Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain reprimanded the England players for a pitiable show. He said:

‘It was just an abject batting performance. It is like they are reinventing the wheel. They have all these odd techniques and idiosyncratic movements. In county cricket, they are all standing on an off-stump and flashing at balls outside off. It’s like everyone else is wrong all those great players of the past, people like Sir Viv Richards and Graham Gooch, and they are right.”

He also called attention to that while England was fixed by spin in India, there was no such pardon playing at home. He added:

“These days everyone seems to want to get their left leg out of the way but if they know what they’re doing where are the runs to back that up? In Sri Lanka, Joe Root carried them. We were told that the problem in India was that the ball spun but we don’t have the excuse of the pitches turning here. I just don’t understand the techniques I am witnessing.”

Various England batsmen like Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope have received unconventional batting techniques. In any case, the outcomes have been a long way from successful.

While England's batsmen have attempted to go the offbeat way, Nasser Hussain commended New Zealand for adhering to the essentials and playing appropriate Test cricket. He further said:

“Compare them to those of New Zealand, who are committed to orthodox Test match batting. It’s just chalk and cheese. Technically gifted, sound batsmen playing the way the game is supposed to be played, New Zealand. Let the ball come to you, leave it well, play it with a straight bat.”

Reacting to England's first-innings complete of 303, the Kiwis made 388. Britain then, at that point imploded to 76 for 6 preceding some lower-request opposition empowered them to forestall a loss inside three days.