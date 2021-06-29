Cricket: 'It was a different feeling': Kane Williamson on lifting the Test mace

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson revealed his feeling after lifting the ICC Test mace for the very first time after beating India in the World Test Championship final.

On being asked about the moment, Williamson revealed that the mace is heavier than people would assume it to be.

“I mean we’ve never been able to hold it before so it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think. We didn’t know it was real till we got our hands on it," he said in a video uploaded on New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter page.

Williamson also talked about his team's performance and said that he was proud that Kiwi stalwarts like Ross Taylor and BJ Watling will WTC final win as one of the greatest moments of their careers.

“There’s a real mixture in the side of newer players and experienced players. You got guys like Ross (Taylor) who is clearly our most experienced. He has been there for so many years and achieving it like this after all the hard work from everybody, the likes of your Ross Taylors and BJ Watling.

"These guys have given so much to our game. It is pretty satisfying that they will reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their career,” Williamson signed off.