During the high-intensity clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday (Apr 13) in IPL 2025, everyone witnessed the fiery exchange of words between Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair but that wasn’t the only heated moment of the evening.

While the crowd was still buzzing from Karun’s fearless approach towards Bumrah, chaos erupted in the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands. In a shocking turn of events, a physical fight broke out between a man and a woman in the stadium stands. Watch the video below:

A viral video that's now circulating on social media captured the moment clearly. The two individuals were seen exchanging multiple blows. Some tried to shout them down, but it took a group of nearby fans jumping in to physically separate the two.

Meanwhile, MI ended DC’s unbeaten run with a thrilling 12-run win. After being put in to bat, MI posted a strong 205/5. Tilak Varma top scored with a fluent 59 off 33 with support from Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), and good finishing touch by Naman Dhir (38 off 17).

DC’s chase got of to the worst possible start as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for a golden duck right on the first ball of the innings. However, Karun Nair launched a counter attack by smacking MI bowlers all over the park.

Playing his first IPL match in over three years, Nair came in at No. 3 and went after MI's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In the sixth over, Nair smashed Bumrah for a massive six over deep square leg, sliced a yorker for four, and a classy inside-out six over cover rattling the world’s best white-ball pacer.

Bumrah, clearly frustrated, had an angry reaction after an accidental bump with Nair as both exchanged a couple of words. But the Mumbai pacer had the last laugh as DC’s chase crumbled after Nair’s dismissal by Santner in the 12th over and they were eventually dismissed for 193 in 19 overs.