/Sai Sudharsan hails 'mentor' Washington Sundar, says 'he has been my inspiration'

India’s Sai Sudharsan has hailed the impact of Washington Sundar as they gear up for the England series, starting June 20. Both Sundar and Sudharsan will be part of the new-looked Indian team as they prepare for the five-match Test series against England. According to Sudharsan, Sundar has played a key role in his growth which now sees him fight for a spot in the Indian team’s Playing XI ahead of the England series.

Sudharsan hails Sundar’s impact

"He has been my inspiration since I was young. I have played a few games against him, so it is always special. To be honest, we have looked up to him a lot. I have practiced once or twice (against Sundar), the way he went up and the way he played for the country, it was really quick, so I had that in my mind.

“He did well in the IPL, and then he played for the country. So it was a great motivator for me from Chennai. Knowing him since I was young, playing with him, is kind of inspiring. It made me feel I want to do things the same way," Sudharsan said.

The new-looked Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill as he takes charge for the first time as permanent skipper of the side. The England series won’t feature the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, who all hung their boots after the Australia tour.

India tour of England 2025

1st Test: 20 June to 24 June, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2 July to 6 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10 July to 14 July, Lord's, London

4th Test: 23 July to 27 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July to 4 August, Kennington Oval, London