/From Ravindra Jadeja to KL Rahul, 5 Indian players likely to play in their last England tour

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 13:06 IST
From Ravindra Jadeja to KL Rahul, here is a look at five Indian players likely to play in their last England tour also featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur.
(Photograph:AFP)
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul turned 33 in April and does not have much playing career left in him. It is unlikely that he will feature for team India in their next England tour, which comes not before 2028, meaning Rahul will be more 36-plus.
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Jasprit Bumrah
One of India’s greatest fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play in his last England tour assuming injuries don’t curtail his career. While he is 31 and could serve another 4-5 years for the national team, much will depend on his fitness which has hampered him throughout his career.
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Now in the twilight of his career, Ravindra Jadeja has been part of the Test set-up for more than a decade. However, Jadeja is 36 now and unlikely to play beyond the next two years, meaning the upcoming England tour will be his last.
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Karun Nair
Set to return to the Indian team after eight years, Karun Nair is likely to feature in his first and only England tour. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of the team, he is likely to feature at number four spot for India in the England tour.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Shardul Thakur
Now 33, Shardul Thakur is likely to play in his last England tour for India having served the national team for almost a decade. With competition for places and him only being in the plan for foreign tours and India’s England trip to come not before 2027, he is unlikely to feature.